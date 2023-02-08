WATCH: Gen3 Camaro vs ZB Commodore front aero
Wednesday 8th February, 2023 - 6:27pm
Brad Jones explains the differences between the front bar application for the new Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro which the team will race in 2023 and the Gen2 ZB Holden Commodore.
Click here for the previous Gen3 build clip from Brad Jones Racing and here for more on Gen3 Supercars.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]