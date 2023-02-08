VIDEO: Tickford shakes down its first Gen3 Mustang
Wednesday 8th February, 2023 - 3:14pm
Tickford Racing shakes down its first Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar, the Cameron Waters chassis known as TR-28, at Winton.
TR-28’s first steps 🥹 a huge milestone for our team and the start of a huge new chapter 📖 pic.twitter.com/aeIS06klwz
