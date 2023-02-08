VIDEO: Erebus Motorsport Gen3 Camaro Livery Launch
Wednesday 8th February, 2023 - 5:07pm
Erebus Motorsport pulled the covers off its Coca-Cola backed Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro at Warners Bros. Movie World on the Gold Coast this morning. See images and details of the team’s first Gen3 Supercar here.
