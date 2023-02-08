Seton locks in Super2 campaign with new team

Aaron Seton will contest the 2023 Super2 Series with Gomersall Motorsport.

Seton will drive a Holden Commodore ZB for the new Jason Gomersall-founded operation, with SS Signs as naming rights partner.

Chassis 888A-050 that the 24-year-old will race has previously been driven by Todd Hazelwood, Garry Jacobson and Jamie Whincup.

“I’m super excited to be part of the Super2 grid with Gomersall Motorsport in 2023,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“I’ve been aligned with Jason since coming into the series in 2021, so I’m super excited to join his team and work together to move towards the front of the grid in Super2.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the car, getting plenty of miles in and giving it a red hot crack.”

The third-generation driver has completed two seasons in the second-tier category with Matt Stone Racing, finishing inside the top 10 in 2021 and 2022 respectively, highlighted by a podium finish at Bathurst in 2021.

In 2022, Seton followed in the footsteps of his two-time Australian Touring Car Championship-winning father Glenn and 1965 Bathurst-winning grandfather Barry in making his endurance racing debut at Bathurst.

He finished 14th from 25th on the grid with Jack Le Brocq in the Matt Stone Racing #35 Truck Assist Holden Commodore ZB.

Entering his third Super2 season, the 24-year-old has high ambitions for the coming year.

“Our aim this year is to go for the championship,” Seton said.

“We’ve worked hard in the off-season to prep the car as best as we can.

“I fully believe that we have a chance of winning the championship this year and that’s certainly what we’ll be going for.”

“I’m really pleased to have Aaron on board and to be working with him for this season,” team owner and long-time Seton backer, Jason Gomersall, told Speedcafe.com.

“I’ve known Glenn and Aaron for many many years; I raced against Glenn in TCM and then I later raced against Aaron in TCM.

“I’ve followed Aaron’s career closely and I’ve been impressed with the way he’s gone about it.”

Gomersall believes Seton has the capability to fight for the championship this year.

“It takes a few seasons to get to the pointy end and I think Aaron is at that point now,” he added.

“We should be regularly challenging for podiums and wins.”

He cited a desire to see Seton continue racing in Super2 as a key factor in forming his team that will also support his own Super3 Series programme.

“MSR is not running Super2 this year because they rightly so needed to focus on Gen3 which is a huge undertaking,” added Gomersall.

“The timing was right for me to establish a team so that I could continue with my own programme.

“I was also keen to see Aaron continuing in Super2 so that’s how Gomersall Motorsport came about.

“I have learnt a lot about motorsport in my time with MSR, I’ve learned a lot from Matt, which I’m thankful for.”

Key personnel involved in the Gomersall Motorsport effort includes engineers Nathan Leach, Bradley Neill, team manager Julie Tranter as well as Glenn Seton.

The 2023 Super2 Series will commence at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.