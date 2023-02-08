Reynolds off after losing wheel at Winton Gen3 shakedown

David Reynolds has run off at the Winton Gen3 Supercars shakedown after his Grove Racing Ford Mustang lost a wheel.

The Penrite Racing machine left the track at Turn 11, the penultimate corner of the circuit, bringing about a halt in proceedings of around 20 minutes.

Team Principal David Cauchi reports that there is no damage, although the root cause of the issue is unknown at this time.

“We’re not sure why; we honestly don’t know,” Cauchi told Speedcafe.com

“We’ll have to wait until we can investigate it to see what actually happened.

“But there is no damage; we were very lucky.”

Reynolds was behind the wheel of Car #19, the entry which rookie Matt Payne is set to steer this season, with both Grove’s full-timers and newly-signed enduro driver Garth Tander having been through the vehicle already today.

It is currently in the garage but will be dispatched for another run once a set-up change is complete.

The Braeside-based squad is sharing the track with fellow Melbourne outfit Tickford Racing, which is shaking down its #6 Mustang with regular driver Cameron Waters.

Also present are Super2 and Super3 entries from Tickford, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Erebus Motorsport, and Image Racing, the latter two of which operate in a technical alliance.