PHOTOS: Tickford and Grove Racing Gen3 Mustang shakedown

The first Gen3 Mustang Supercars from Tickford Racing and Grove Racing undertook their extended shakedowns at Winton Raceway today, with both Ford Mustangs completing a significant amount of laps.

While Cam Waters carried out all of Tickford’s laps, despite the attendence of team-mates Thomas Randle and Declan Fraser, the driving duties for the #19 Penrite Racing Mustang were shared between the three Groves drivers of David Reynolds, Matt Payne and enduro driver Garth Tander.

Minor issues for both cars included minor offs, but the sheer abundance of laps completed were near-trouble free.

Meanwhile, the first Camaro Gen3 race car of the 2023 field to hit the track was the Matt Stone Racing entry of Cam Hill, which had a trouble-free run at Queensland Raceway where it shared the track with the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang of Will Davison, who took turns with team-mate Anton De Pasquale in the DJR Mustang.

Erebus Racing revealed the livery for its 2023 Chevrolet Camaro which runs backing from Coca-Cola.

Images: Colson Photography.