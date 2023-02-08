Sargeant fuelled by America’s F1 explosion

Logan Sargeant believes the timing of his arrival into F1 could not be better given the recent explosion of the sport’s popularity in America.

Following Liberty Media’s takeover of Formula 1 six years ago, and notably, since Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’ burst onto the scene, the growth in the US has been exponential.

There will be three grands prix this year as a highly anticipated race in Las Vegas joins Miami which made its debut last season and the event in Austin which has been on the calendar since 2012.

For the first time since 2007, Formula 1 will also now have its first full-time American driver in Sargeant following his promotion from F2 at the end of last year into a race seat with Williams.

“The timing is great,” said the 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale. “To come into the sport and have three [home] grands prix in my first season is pretty special and something I’m going to really enjoy.

“I think you can tell that Formula 1 in America is at its peak. The amount of people who are asking me questions that are curious about the sport is massive, and that’s such a positive.

“With the trajectory it’s on, I don’t see it really stopping, to be honest. That’s a huge plus and something I’m excited to see where it heads.”

Sargeant “honour” to represent America

Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Daytona winner Alexander Rossi was the last American in F1, albeit in just five races at the end of 2015 for Manor Marussia.

You have to go back 16 years to the last permanent US driver, Scott Speed, although he was axed after just a season and a half with Toro Rosso.

There will be an obvious expectation on Sargeant’s shoulders to serve as the home hero, which is a position he is relishing, even if Williams is again set to struggle.

“To be honest, being the first American driver in a while, I feel like it’s honestly just such a privilege and a great opportunity to represent my country to the best of my ability,” added Sargeant.

“I think having three home grands prix is not something many, if anyone, has ever been able to say.

“So I’m just looking to really enjoy those moments, feel that home energy, and have my family and friends there to support.

“Yeah, I just really see it as a privilege and an honour.”