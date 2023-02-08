Honda and D’Alberto confirm 2023 TCR Australia programme

Tony D’Alberto and Honda will contest the 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia series after winning the title together in the previous season.

D’Alberto clinched the 2022 series victory in a nail-biting final race of the season at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, when he took the chequered flag in just 11th position.

Earlier in the year, he had achieved his first race wins in TCR, both at Queensland Raceway, but Honda Australia’s commitment to the category had been uncertain through the off-season.

Now, it has confirmed it will continue to back the Victorian, who remains with Wall Racing and will be aboard the same Civic Type R as he did last year.

Furthermore, after steering Car #50 since Supercheap Auto TCR Australia’s inception in 2019, D’Alberto will become the first driver in the series’ history to carry the #1 plate.

“It’s great to confirm that I’ll be coming back to defend my TCR Australia series title with the #1 placed on my Honda Civic Type R,” he said.

“The TCR Australia is one of the best racing categories that I’ve ever been involved with, the cars are rewarding to drive, the competition is close and continues to be an affordable, market-relevant class.

“The Honda Civic Type R TCR has proven around the world to be competitive in all TCR Series, and I was very pleased to give Honda its first Title success in Australia last year.

“With the ongoing support from JAS Motorsport, plus the professionalism of Wall Racing, there is no reason why our package won’t be a force in 2023.”

The D’Alberto Civic will not only carry a new number but also a new, as yet unrevealed livery.

Carolyn McMahon, Director Automotive at Honda Australia, said, “I’m very pleased to announce on behalf of Honda Australia that we will be continuing our support for Tony in TCR Australia in 2023.

“We know how hard Tony and Wall Racing have worked with Honda Australia over the past four years to ultimately win the series last year, and we know they will be doing everything they can to put the #1 Civic Type R TCR back up the front of the field.”

The 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series calendar has been finalised with the confirmation of a round at Winton, as announced earlier today.

The season begins on February 24-26 with AWC Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains with that round, as well as all others in the SpeedSeries, available for viewing live and ad-free on Stan Sport.