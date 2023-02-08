Goddard set for S5000 return

Triple Eight Race Engineering wildcard driver Zane Goddard is set to contest the early rounds of the 2023 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

Goddard will drive for Team BRM at AWC Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains Raceway on February 24-26 and the SpeedSeries event at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on May 12-14.

The Tasmanian fixture will mark the 23-year-old’s third start in the category, following drives at Phillip Island and the Australian Grand Prix last year, with the highlight being a podium in Race 1 at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.

It will also be his first outing since he was announced as the latest driver to join Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Supercheap Auto wildcard programme, where he will drive with Craig Lowndes at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into a car, I haven’t driven since Bathurst last year so it’s been a while,” Goddard said.

“I’m super pumped for Tassie: Having a little time away has made me really excited and I’m looking forward to racing again. I’m keen to team up with Team BRM who I’ve worked with for a long time.

“It’s going to be good fun, Tassie is a track I really like and when I was last there in the Supercars I qualified on the second row; it’s been a good place for me.

“There’s been a few little changes in the car since I last raced them and we’ll test at Tailem Bend to familiarise myself with that, but they seem like positive changes that are good for the category.”

Mark Rundle of Team BRM added: “We’re really looking forward to working with Zane again this year, continuing our relationship that started in F4 and then moved into S5000.

“In two rounds last year he was up to speed quickly and showed at Albert Park, especially, that he is super competitive as we all know.

“We’re really confident Zane will roll out at Symmons Plains and be right at the front of the field as always.”

It has yet to be confirmed whether Goddard will compete in any additional rounds on the S5000 calendar.