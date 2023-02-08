FIRST LOOK: Tickford’s first Gen3 Mustang

Subscribe to our newsletter
Wednesday 8th February, 2023 - 11:07am
Tickford is today performing a shakedown of its first Ford Mustang Supercar.
The car, bereft of any livery in plain carbon, is being driven at Winton by Cameron Waters.
