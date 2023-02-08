F1 backs drivers following controversial FIA gag

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has defended the rights of the sport’s drivers against a controversial FIA regulation by insisting his organisation would “never put a gag on anyone”.

Domenicali’s comments add to the growing pressure on the FIA after it updated its International Sporting Code in December.

Motorsport’s world governing body announced that all drivers would require written permission should they wish to make religious, political or personal statements or comments during a grand prix weekend.

The edict was in response to the drivers increasingly speaking out on sensitive issues such as diversity, inclusivity, and the environment, with Lewis Hamilton and the recently retired Sebastian Vettel leading the way.

As the new season approaches, and with launch season in full swing, the likes of Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and Alex Albon have all spoken out, believing it wrong they should effectively be stifled by the FIA on increasingly important subjects.

Domenicali has now joined forces with his drivers. “F1 will never put a gag on anyone,” said the Italian, speaking to The Guardian.

“Everyone wants to talk, so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is.

“We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multi-valued.

“We are talking about 20 drivers, 10 teams and many sponsors, they have different ideas, different views. “I cannot say one is right, one is wrong but it is right, if needed, to give them a platform to discuss their opinions in an open way. “We will not change that approach as a sport. That should be the line of our sport, to give everyone the chance to speak in the right way, not with aggressive tones or to offend but with respect.”

Domenicali – drivers need to be “human beings”