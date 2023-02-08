Erebus reveals Coca-Cola Camaro Supercar livery

Erebus Motorsport has revealed the livery for its Coca-Cola-backed Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros ahead of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

Erebus has continuity in its driver line-up with Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki the team’s full-time steerers for the third year in a row.

However, in addition to the category-wide switch from Gen2 to Gen3 machinery, the team has landed naming rights sponsorship from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners for the next two seasons.

The livery was revealed at Warner Bros Movie World today, where both Brown and Kostecki were in attendance.

Erebus Managing Director Shannen Kiely said, “It’s a privilege to be up here at Movie World today to show off our new look for 2023.

“There has never been a more exciting time for our sport, and the launch of our new car marks a significant milestone not only for the category but also our team.

“We are very proud to unveil our Coca-Cola Camaros, and I’d like to thank all of our team partners for their support.

“We look forward to hitting the track next week and getting the new season underway.”

The Melbourne-based team has also confirmed that it has retained the services of Jack Perkins for the enduros, as co-driver to Brown.

In a first for the team, it will also enter Super2 directly to field Perkins in one of its ZB Commodores, while also continuing its alliance with Image Racing to field Erebus Academy drivers Jay Hanson and Jobe Stewart in Super2 and Super3 respectively.

It is expected to begin running its Gen3 Camaro Supercars at Winton next week.

