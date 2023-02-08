DJR postpones Gen3 Supercars test  

Dick Johnson Racing has postponed tomorrow’s planned test of its Gen3 Ford Mustang at Queensland Raceway.

While fellow Supercars homologation team Triple Eight Race Engineering will be on track with both its Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros, a spokesperson for DJR confirmed to Speedcafe.com that the Ford homologation team has pushed back tomorrow’s planned test to Tuesday February 14.

The Stapylton-based squad completed its first track session yesterday, with Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale sharing the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang. The team carried out multiple short runs of the car, with no on-track incidents across the day.

Sharing the track yesterday with DJR was Matt Stone Racing, which became the first Chevrolet team to run a Gen3 Camaro on track – and has also post-poned its testing, which would have seen its second Gen3 Camaro on track tomorrow.

Driven by new signing Cam Hill, who replaces Todd Hazelwood who has moved to Blanchard Racing Team, and incumbent Jack LeBroq, the MSR Camaro also completed short runs as both teams avoided the high UV in the middle of the day which stifles lap times.

As Gen3 testing ramps up, Tickford Racing has taken the #6 Mustang of Cam Waters to Winton today for its first on-track runs, while Grove Racing has taken all three of its confirmed drivers – David Reynolds, Matt Payne and high-profile enduro signing, Garth Tander – to Winton today as it shakes down its first Gen3 Mustang for Penrite Racing.