Albon understands Ricciardo F1 sabbatical

Williams driver Alex Albon understands why Daniel Ricciardo has decided to take a year out of F1 rather than accept a drive with a back-of-the-grid team.

Ricciardo has signed on as Third Driver at Red Bull this year despite being linked with a potential race drive with Haas.

Instead, the Australian has said he needs time away to rekindle his love of the sport.

On the surface, the Red Bull role offers a good balance of remaining involved while affording him the time off he seeks.

It’s something Albon can relate to after the Thai-licenced driver was forced into a sabbatical at the end of 2020 when he lost his drive with Scuderia AlphaTauri.

“It was a chance to get some headspace, away from, let’s call it, the world of Formula 1,” he told invited media, including Speedcafe.com.

“When you’re in a situation where you’re having a tough year, week in, week out, it’s relentless.

“You’re not really getting a break from you guys [the media], not getting a break from just the performance side of things.

“Obviously, more than anything, the most frustrating thing is we’re competitive, we’re not going as well as we know we should be, or that it’s things are connecting.

“A year away can really kind of give you that headspace to try to first analyse and self-reflect on why does it not work.

“Also, already by the first couple of months, it was like ‘Okay, what areas do I need to improve on and how?’, and trying to make use of my time.”

F1 career considerations for Ricciardo

There is a key difference to Ricciardo as the pair are at opposite ends of their career.

It also means Albon is both able and willing to take larger risks as they have time to reap a reward.

“I haven’t spoken to him,” the Williams driver said when asked by Speedcafe.com if he had been in touch with Ricciardo.

“My one wasn’t by choice, his one is!

“He’s also at a different age and different frame of mind.

“When I was away from Formula 1 – I think I was 24 years old – and there was a lot of hunger and desire to get back into it.

“I can only speak for myself, but Daniel, he’s been a very successful racing driver, and I can probably understand why you wouldn’t want to join a team unless it was a top team.

“It would almost be a little bit like he would restart his racing career again which, being someone like myself I’m more than happy to do and I would do it 10 times over.

“I think that’s really the main difference.”