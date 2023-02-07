PHOTOS: Williams Racing FW45 F1 revealed

Williams Racing has launched its 2023 F1 car, the FW45, becoming the third team to reveal the livery it will carry throughout the coming season.

The FW45 will be piloted by Alex Albon and American rookie Logan Sargeant, the latter stepping into the seat previously occupied by Nicholas Latifi.

Williams will welcome James Vowles as its new team boss after Jost Capito opted to retire following the 2022 season.

Vowles starts at Grove next week, joining from Mercedes where he has headed the Angl0-German team’s strategy in recent years.

A number of new brands feature on the car, including Gulf which has switched allegiance from McLaren to Williams.

What was unveiled was only the livery, with the new car not set to break cover until a shakedown at Silverstone next Monday.

When it does, it’s expected to feature a more heavily evolved sidepod concept after the team worked to optimise its cooling layout.

There are also modifications to the front suspension as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces.

Followings its maiden run next week, Williams Racing will take the FW45 to Bahrain for three days of pre-season testing, starting February 23.

