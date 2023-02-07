Sargeant ‘over-prepared’ for F1 debut with Williams

Logan Sargeant feels he is “over-prepared” ahead of his Formula 1 debut campaign with Williams.

Alongside Alex Albon, Sargeant helped take the wraps off the FW45, albeit of the livery only as the car will not make its track debut until a shakedown at Silverstone on February 15.

The 21-year-old goes into his maiden season in F1 with the weight of a nation on his shoulders as he is the first driver from the United States to compete in the sport since Alexander Rossi at the end of 2015, and the first full-time since Scott Speed in 2007.

After only acquiring his super licence after the final race of the F2 season in Abu Dhabi in mid-November, Sargeant feels he is ready to hit the track for the pre-season test in Bahrain on February 23-25, and then the grand prix at the same venue on March 3-5.

“I’ve been doing everything I can to get into the best position I can be going into the season,” said Sargeant, speaking to invited media including Speedcafe.com.

“You know, I almost feel the point where I’m a bit over-prepared, where we’ve done so much away from the track.

“Now it’s time to actually get out there and start to apply some of that. I’m excited to get out there in Bahrain and get going. I feel like it’s been a long off-season.”

Sargeant focus on gym and sim work with Williams

Sargeant’s preparation for joining Williams began with the post-season test in Abu Dhabi during which he began to learn numerous processes and systems.

Addressing his areas of priority over the winter following that test, Sargeant added: “Abu Dhabi was a great opportunity for me.

“It went extremely well and I was really able to understand where I need to improve. It gave me a great base to go into the off-season.

“I did take some time off but at the same time, it’s been non-stop work in the gym because these cars are so physical compared to what I’ve been used to.

“It’s been about getting on top of that first and foremost, and then from there, I’ve been working hard in the sim, developing the model for this year.

“I’ve tried to iron out all the details, and I feel like we’re in a really good place and ready to go.”

Given Williams again finished bottom of the constructors’ standings last season, and for what was the fourth time in the past five years, Sargeant is wary about setting himself targets.

“I’m just super, super excited to even be in this position to have an opportunity to go race in Formula 1,” said Sargeant.

“I’m sure the pressure is going to start to mount up when we get closer to the [first] race but at the moment it’s simply about going through the process of preparing as well as I can possibly prepare to be ready for it.

“And a lot of work on the sim, trying to get on top of that to ultimately put us in the best window once we get the car on track in real life.”