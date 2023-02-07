Truck Assist Gen3 Camaro hits track

Matt Stone Racing’s Truck Assist Camaro has become the second Gen3 Supercar to hit the track as the team completes its shakedown at Queensland Raceway today.

MSR, therefore, becomes the first operation to get a Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro on track.

The squad posted a photo and two videos of its car, in what appears to be a ‘testing’ livery, at the Ipswich circuit to Twitter with Cameron Hill at the wheel.

Jack Le Brocq is also on hand and prepared for his first outing in the car after the opening hour of running.

Gen3 Camaro on track

The Camaro’s appearance comes after Blanchard Racing Team ran its Ford Mustang at Winton last week, becoming the first Supercars team on track with its new car in the process.

Also set to head on track at Queensland Raceway today is Dick Johnson Racing, a day after the Stapylton-based team revealed its 2023 livery.

Other teams are set to follow suit in the coming days, with Tickford confirming plans to head to Winton on Wednesday.

Chevrolet homologation team, Triple Eight Race Engineering, is poised to visit Queensland Raceway on Thursday – the same day MSR’s second Camaro is expected to be completed.

Meanwhile, BRT is today at Winton for its second outing with its new car.

Supercars recently opened the path for teams to complete testing in their own time as they continue their Gen3 builds.

The 2023 Supercars season officially gets underway on the streets of Newcastle on March 10-12.