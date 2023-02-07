SuperUtes to field new models in 2023

The 2023 Haltech V8 SuperUtes Series will welcome current model machines from Mazda and Isuzu.

Organisers are expecting a 20-strong field for this year’s six-event series that starts at Wanneroo Park as part of Supercars’ Perth SuperSprint in late April.

Two apiece of the latest model Mazda BT-50 and Isuzu D-Max are among that number, all four to be run by Luke Sieders.

“We’ve got competitors that want the most current shape cars that are on the market in the series, so we’ve done that,” Sieders told Speedcafe.com.

“It’s good to have the new makes because it generates some interest.

“We will have two new Mazdas and two new Isuzus, all four of those vehicles will be run out of my stable.”

Sieders, who is also Category Manager of the class, says there are other new cars also set to compete the year.

“It’s definitely the largest season yet numbers-wise, price-wise, teams-wise the SuperUtes has had to date,” he said.

“We’ve got six new cars getting built for this season, we’re looking to have 20-plus cars on the grid for the whole year.

“Our goal for this year will be 22 but at this stage, it is looking like 20/21.

“The interest throughout the category has grown quite well, we’ve got some new competitors buying existing cars coming into the series,” he added.

“I think we’re actually in a really, really good place with growth and where we’re headed for the future.”

Having debuted in 2018 with diesel power, the class has switched to an LS3 6.2-litre – an eight-cylinder crate motor – in 2021.

Ryal Harries won the inaugural season of the rebooted class that year driving a BT-50, while Aaron Borg won out in a Holden Colorado last year.