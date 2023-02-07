PHOTOS: NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum

Check out the best images of NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum, won by Martin Truex Jr.

Truex Jr. took the chequered flag in the 150-lap exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, leading the final 25 laps in a chaotic race that featured 16 Cautions.

“Last year was a pretty rough season for us with no wins, and to come out here and kick it off this way, really proud of all these guys,” Truex said.

“Tonight [local time] was kind of persevere, not give up, just battle through and we found ourselves in the right spot at the end.

“Sometimes they work out your way, and sometimes they don’t.

“Tonight it went our way, and we made some good adjustments, too.”

The 2023 NASCAR season continues with its second exhibition race, the Duel at Daytona, on February 16.

The first points-paying event, the Daytona 500, takes place on February 19.