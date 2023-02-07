> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: MSR gets first Gen3 Camaro on track

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 7th February, 2023 - 3:19pm

Matt Stone Racing has become the first Supercars team to get a Gen3 Camaro on track as it shakes down its all-new machine.

Cameron Hill and Jack Le Brocq are on hand at Queensland Raceway to steer the Truck Assist entry as preparations continue for next month’s Newcastle season opener.

IMG_5320
Feb 7 Test Day-2
Feb 7 Test Day-3
Feb 7 Test Day-4
IMG_3690
IMG_3692
IMG_3696
IMG_3697
IMG_3700
IMG_3701
IMG_3703
SC Z92_7731 copy
SC Z92_7748 copy
SC Z92_7752 copy
SC Z92_7782 copy
SC Z92_7724 copy
SC Z92_7804 copy

