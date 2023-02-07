> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: MSR gets first Gen3 Camaro on track
Tuesday 7th February, 2023 - 3:19pm
Matt Stone Racing has become the first Supercars team to get a Gen3 Camaro on track as it shakes down its all-new machine.
Cameron Hill and Jack Le Brocq are on hand at Queensland Raceway to steer the Truck Assist entry as preparations continue for next month’s Newcastle season opener.
