Le Brocq: Gen3 Supercars tyre life ‘going to be pretty interesting’

Jack Le Brocq is predicting a “pretty interesting” experience with tyre life after helping to shake down the first Gen3 Camaro race car, fielded by Matt Stone Racing.

Rookie Cameron Hill had the honour of being the first Supercars driver to pilot a Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro race car, earlier today at Queensland Raceway, where Dick Johnson Racing is also putting its first Gen3 Ford Mustang through its paces.

Both Hill and Le Brocq have now been through the Truck Assist Racing entry, with the latter giving his impressions after Repco Supercars Championship career thus far largely spent driving the relatively high-downforce ZB Commodore and Gen2 Mustang models.

“We ran MSR003, the first Supercars Championship car that Matt Stone Racing has built as a team, which is very exciting,” he said.

“The car is unreal, heaps of power; it’s going to be pretty interesting on the rear tyre especially come Newcastle for 90-odd laps.

“Huge credit to the guys at MSR to be the first Chevrolet Racing Camaro on track in Supercars apart from the prototype.

“We’ve got Truck Assist on the car for today and very excited to show the livery off in the coming week.”

Hill remarked, “We’ve had our first shakedown of Matt Stone Racing’s first Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and what a special morning for me to be the first driver to drive a Camaro race car this year.

“The day has gone super smoothly; we did a couple of installation laps and we came in for the boys to have a look at the car.

“It has all been perfect, so a great start to our test programme.”