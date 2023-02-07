Alfa Romeo Sauber shows off 2023 F1 machine

The F1 launch season has continued with Alfa Romeo Sauber brandishing a new red and black look for the coming year.

The 2023 livery was unveiled at the team’s Hinwil factory in Switzerland by drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou on Tuesday morning, local time.

Officially, the outfit is known as the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, with the new car dubbed the C43.

On the driver front, Bottas will enter his second season with Sauber, having joined on a multi-year deal in 2022.

Across the garage, Zhou is also embarking on his second year with the team, and also in F1, after signing a one-year extension last September.

Sauber joins Haas, Red Bull, and Williams in showing off their new cars, the latter having revealed its new war paint yesterday.

Fresh investment for Alfa Romeo Sauber

This year marks the last that the team will carry the Alfa Romeo name after the Italian brand opted not to continue its relationship with Sauber.

That announcement was made shortly after Audi confirmed it will enter Formula 1 as a power unit supplier for 2026.

The German automaker last month acquired a stake in the broader Sauber Group as it ramps up its own preparations to enter F1.

When it does, it will transform what is currently the Alfa Romeo F1 Team into its factory operation, much like Sauber did with BMW in the 2000s.

Joining the team this year is title partner Stake, an entertainment and lifestyle brand that claims to consolidate a number of industries under one umbrella.

Announced last month, that is a “multi-year partnership” and sees Sauber included in “sport and entertainment portfolios, including the likes of Canadian superstar Drake, Everton Football Club, UFC, legendary Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero and more.”

Joining Bottas and Zhou for the launch were Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi, and Technical Director Jan Monchaux.

‘The beginning of a new journey’

“Bringing a car to life is a long process which touches every department of a racing team, therefore it’s a moment of great pride to see it unveiled today,” said Bravi.

“We chose to do it in front of our fans, close to our home, because the launch of a new car is not only a moment to state your objectives for the season ahead: it’s also a time to give back to the people who have supported you, be it in the grandstands, in front of the TV or back at the factory, and express our gratitude for their passion and their belief in our project.

“Our new car is the results of months of work, but today is just the beginning of a journey: we need to keep working hard, with humility and dedication, to bring performance to the track. Everyone in the team is committed to this target and I am confident we will reap the rewards of our work.”

Monchaux added: “I am very proud of what we have achieved over these last months, because creating a new car is always a massive effort from the team.

“This car is an evolution of last year, reflecting the new regulations and introducing major changes in the areas where we found improvements to be needed.

“I hope it’s going to be quicker than the successful car we had last year, that’s what matters most, and more reliable as well: we have put a lot of effort in this direction.

“Now, it’s time to get to the track and see how this car performs. I’m happy to get back to racing and I’m confident there will be much more to come from us soon.”

Alfa Romeo Sauber will shakedown the C43 at Barcelona this week before traveling to Bahrain for three days of pre-season testing, starting February 23.