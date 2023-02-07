PHOTOS: New look for Alfa Romeo Sauber in 2023

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team has shown off a fresh new look ahead of the 2023 season with its traditional red complemented by more black than previous years.

This year’s livery is broadly similar in design to that used in 2022, with black instead of white across the C43’s sidepods.

Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou remain with the Hinwil-based team for the coming season with Andreas Seidl having joined as CEO.

The German has come across from McLaren in place of the Ferrari-bound Fred Vasseur.

As CEO, Seidl appointed Alessandro Alunni Bravi as ‘Team Representative’, the Sauber equivalent of Team Principal.

The coming season marks the start of a transitional phase for the Swiss-based operation, which will lose Alfa Romeo branding at the end of the year.

Late last month it was announced that Audi had acquired a stake in the broader Sauber Group as it ramps up its efforts prior to a factory effort in 2026.

That will see the Sauber switch from Ferrari to Audi power units, though the former relationship will continue until the end of 2025.

Alfa Romeo Sauber will shakedown its new car in Barcelona this week ahead of venturing to Bahrain for three days of pre-season testing from February 23-25.

2023 Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 car