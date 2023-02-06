VIDEO: BJR Gen3 Supercars build, testing update

Brad Jones provides an update on the builds of his team’s four Chevrolet Camaros and its testing plans.

Brad Jones Racing has elected to hold off until next week to shake down its cars together, as it waits for parts which are third and fourth in the construction queue.

“For us, we’re going to wait and go testing next week,” explained Jones.

“It enables us to get more of the other cars done.

“If we just take one car down and shake it down, then everyone’s away from the shop and … there’s still a lot of work to be done.”