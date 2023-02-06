SpeedSeries Moments: Drama
Monday 6th February, 2023 - 3:15pm
SpeedSeries has just announced its schedule for their opening round in Symmons Plains from Feb 24-26. In light of that, check out some of the more hair-raising moments that the series has produced over the past four years.
View the full SpeedSeries calendar here.
All rounds of the 2023 SpeedSeries are broadcast live on Stan Sport.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]