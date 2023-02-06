Hazelwood confirms second BRT Gen3 hit-out

The Blanchard Racing Team will test its Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar tomorrow at Winton, Todd Hazelwood has revealed.

The Box Hill-based team was the first to turn a lap with a Gen3 race car, as opposed to the prototype Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro which the homologation teams have been running, at Winton Motor Raceway last week.

Officially, that was a shakedown, although the usual 60km limit for such activity had been abolished.

Tomorrow will therefore be its first test day of the season.

“BRT crew working their magic and getting ready for a big day of testing tomorrow at Winton,” tweeted Hazelwood this morning.

The test is set to coincide with a trip to Queensland Raceway for shakedown running for Ford homologation outfit Dick Johnson Racing and Chevrolet squad Matt Stone Racing.

Fellow Sunshine State-based squads Triple Eight Race Engineering and PremiAir Racing, the former of which is the Chevrolet homologation team, are set to then head out to the Ipswich venue on Thursday.