> News > Sportscars > GT > Bathurst 12 Hour
Fire near Mount Panorama sign after Bathurst 12 Hour
Monday 6th February, 2023 - 6:50am
Imagery has emerged of Mount Panorama ablaze, apparently in the hours following the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.
A photograph posted to the ‘Bathurst Campers’ Facebook page shows a fire burning near the circuit’s famous sign.
Video footage shows that there were in fact multiple flare-ups, with a number of emergency services vehicles responding.
According to witnesses, the blaze(s) occurred at around 22:30 local time/AEDT, with unconfirmed reports that it started due to fireworks.
Speedcafe.com has observed the scene this morning, revealing no damage to the sign but burnt-out grass near the T, consistent with photographs of the fire published on social media.
More to follow
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]