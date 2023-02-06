Fire near Mount Panorama sign after Bathurst 12 Hour

Imagery has emerged of Mount Panorama ablaze, apparently in the hours following the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

A photograph posted to the ‘Bathurst Campers’ Facebook page shows a fire burning near the circuit’s famous sign.

Video footage shows that there were in fact multiple flare-ups, with a number of emergency services vehicles responding.

According to witnesses, the blaze(s) occurred at around 22:30 local time/AEDT, with unconfirmed reports that it started due to fireworks.

Speedcafe.com has observed the scene this morning, revealing no damage to the sign but burnt-out grass near the T, consistent with photographs of the fire published on social media.

More to follow