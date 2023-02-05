Triple Eight given penalty at Bathurst 12 Hour

Triple Eight Race Engineering has been handed a drive-through penalty for car #888 as the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour enters its ninth hour.

It’s resulted in the car, which started the race second on the grid and is shared by Broc Feeney, Shane van Gisbergen and Maximilian Gotz, dropping off the lead lap, albeit still in seventh overall.

The penalty was issued to the team after a pit-stop infringement whereby an unauthorized wing adjustment was performed on the Supercheap Auto-backed Mercedes-AMG GT. The change is only permitted when the vehicle was pushed behind the pit wall into the team garage.

“Really disappointed in myself for that one,” said Triple Eight Team Manager Mark Dutton.

“We knew it just before unfortunately, but it’s definitely on us … we put our hand up because we misread the rules!

“[We] Got a bit excited on finding out the best way to tune the car and service it and forgot that we can’t have any of those tools doing any work in the pitlane.”

“So you can see on the TV we adjusted the wing. To do that the proper way is to bring the car into the garage, we did it outside. We just served our penalty.”