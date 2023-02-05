SunEnergy1 wins Bathurst 12 Hour after Engel penalty

The SunEnergy1 Mercedes team has gone back-to-back in the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, taking victory in a 2023 race which exploded with late drama.

Fellow Mercedes squad GruppeM Racing held what looked to be a race-winning 30-second lead until they were forced to change a faulty modem which had caused data logging in Car #999 to intermittently fail.

The change took place in GruppeM’s final pit stop and while Maro Engel was dispatched ahead of the Manthey EMA Porsche which had followed Raffaele Marciello into the lane from second position, the #75 Mercedes-AMG remained a threat.

SunEnergy1 responded by pitting next time through and sending Jules Gounon back out with just more fuel onboard, a decision which allowed him to hold on to the lead he had inherited a lap earlier.

It proved the race-winning move when Engel could not find a way through before he unloaded Car #75 at The Chase on Lap 300, with 47 minutes to go in the race.

The German would duly have to serve a drive-through penalty which put Gounon back into first place, and he subsequently withstood pressure from Matt Campbell to beat the #912 Porsche to the chequered flag by 0.9267s after a race-record 323 laps covering more than 2000km.

The win is the second in a row at Mount Panorama for not only SunEnergy1 but also each Luca Stolz and Kenny Habul, the latter of whom got his laps out of the way during the first half of the contest.

For Gounon, it is three straight given he was part of the victorious Bentley crew in 2020.

Campbell/Mathieu Jaminet/Thomas Preining take second and Engel salvaged third for himself, Mikael Grenier, and Raffaele Marciello.

More to follow