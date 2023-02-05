STARTING GRID: Bathurst 12 Hour

The starting grid for the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour has been set.

The #999 GruppeM Mercedes-AMG will start from pole position thanks to a record-breaking performance from Maro Engel, who has been nominated as the driver to take the green flag when the field is released by the Safety Car before dawn this morning.

He will share the front row with Maximilian Gotz in the Supercheap Auto-backed #888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG, in which Broc Feeney impressed his factory counterparts in qualifying.

The #32 Team WRT BMW and the #74 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi share Row 5 having been disqualified from final qualifying for a tyre pressure and parc ferme breach respectively.

In pre-race BoP adjustments, the Mercedes-AMGs have copped an extra 10kg of ballast, and the Porsche an extra 5kg, while the rest of the GT3s are able to shed weight.

Nominated starting drivers are shown in bold in the table below.