STARTING GRID: Bathurst 12 Hour

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 5th February, 2023 - 5:00am
The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

The starting grid for the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour has been set.

The #999 GruppeM Mercedes-AMG will start from pole position thanks to a record-breaking performance from Maro Engel, who has been nominated as the driver to take the green flag when the field is released by the Safety Car before dawn this morning.

He will share the front row with Maximilian Gotz in the Supercheap Auto-backed #888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG, in which Broc Feeney impressed his factory counterparts in qualifying.

The #32 Team WRT BMW and the #74 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi share Row 5 having been disqualified from final qualifying for a tyre pressure and parc ferme breach respectively.

In pre-race BoP adjustments, the Mercedes-AMGs have copped an extra 10kg of ballast, and the Porsche an extra 5kg, while the rest of the GT3s are able to shed weight.

Nominated starting drivers are shown in bold in the table below.

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Car Drivers Cls
1 999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Maro Engel/Mikael Grenier/Raffaele Marciello PRO
2 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Shane van Gisbergen/Broc Feeney/Maximilian Gotz PRO
3 912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R Matt Campbell/Mathieu Jaminet/Thomas Preining PRO
4 75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Kenny Habul/Jules Gounon/Luca Stolz PRO
5 65 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Chaz Mostert/Fraser Ross/Liam Talbot PAM
6 46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Augusto Farfus/Maxime Martin/Valentino Rossi PRO
7 44 Valmont Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Marcel Zalloua/Sergio Pires/Duvashen Padayachee/Aaron Cameron SIL
8 77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Daniel Juncadella/Philip Ellis/Nicky Catsburg PRO
9 32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Sheldon Van Der Linde/Dries Vanthoor/Charles Weerts PRO
10 74 Audi Sport Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Christopher Haase/Patrick Niederhauser/Mattia Drudi PRO
11 6 Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan Tony D’Alberto/David Wall/Grant Denyer/Adrian Deitz SIL
12 55 FUCHS Lubricants Racing Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Brad Schumacher/James Golding/Frédéric Vervisch PAM
13 10 MYLAND Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Daniel Gaunt/Dylan O’Keeffe/Andrew Fawcett SIL
14 47 Supabarn Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 David Russell/Jonathon Webb/Theo Koundouris/James Koundouris SIL
15 99 Boost Mobile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Jamie Whincup/Richie Stanaway/Prince Jefri Ibrahim PAM
16 777 The Bend Motorsport Park Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Christopher Mies/Ricardo Feller/Yasser Shahin PAM
17 222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Craig Lowndes/Alex Davison/Geoff Emery/Scott Taylor PAM
18 24 Makita Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Tony Bates/Jordan Love/David Reynolds PAM
19 101 Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Ross Poulakis/Josh Hunt/Kevin Tse/Jonathan Hui SIL
20 4 Grove Racing Porsche  911 GT3 R Stephen Grove/Brenton Grove/Anton De Pasquale PAM
21 9 Hallmarc Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Lee Holdsworth/Dean Fiore/Marc Cini PAM
22 50 MMotorsport / Vantage Racing Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Trent Harrison/Glen Wood/David Crampton SIL
23 19 Nineteen Corporation Mercedes Benz Mark Griffith/Fabian Schiller/Christian Pancione INV
24 111 111Racing / MRA Motorsport MARC I Mazda Darren Currie/Grant Donaldson/Geoff Taunton INV

