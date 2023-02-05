Rossi BMW forced into garage over oil leak

Valentino Rossi co-driver Augusto Farfus has been forced by officials to push the #46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 behind pit wall by event officials.

Running fifth at the time, Farfus was forced to undertake a lengthy pit stop as the team clean the taillights on the rear of the BMW. They had become covered in oil after almost nine-and-half hours of circulating Mount Panorama.

Officials had deemed the build-up of oil on the taillights a safety issue as the brake lights were no longer visible to other competitors and track marshals.

The sister #32 Team WRT BMW appears unaffected, its yellow Shell livery not suffering the same smear at the back of the car.

Farfus was running fifth at the time, with the issue seeing the #46 entry – driven by Rossi, Fafus and Maxime Martin – fall to seventh, almost two laps down and the last of the Pro class cars running.

Huge crowds have been drawn to Mount Panorama after it was announced that MotoGP racing legend Rossi would be competing at the race.

The Italian was announced as a factory BMW driver earlier this year, and took part in the Dubai 24 Hour in his Team WRT debut where he finished an impressive third driving with Maxime Martin and Max Hesse.