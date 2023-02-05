Record attendance at 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Organisers of the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour have announced a record attendance for the event.

This year’s three-day event boasted an attendance of 53,446 – higher than the previous record of 49,495 set in 2019, which was a four-day event.

“We would like to thank the event’s major stakeholders SRO, DNSW, Liqui Moly, and Bathurst Regional Council, who came together to make this year’s event the biggest and best yet.

“I would also like to thank our volunteers, dedicated officials, and the hospitable people of Bathurst for creating an unforgettable experience for fans.

“From the track to the skies, we made some key additions to the entertainment package in 2023, which we want to build on next year and in the future.

“Fans saw a reinvigorated Harris Park precinct and we would like to thank the manufacturers for engaging with fans in ways like never before.

“Not only was the event a thrilling experience for fans, but it also raised significant funds for Ronald McDonald House, the event’s official Charity partner.

“The main attraction was of course the racing of 26 of the world’s best endurance GT entries representing seven of the world’s biggest manufacturers.

“To be here and see that lap record get shattered during qualifying on Saturday was a special moment,” added Rudzis.

“The racing on Sunday was world-class and the pictures of sunrise as a backdrop to the Mount Panorama circuit are part of the unique moments that make this circuit one of the most iconic in the world.”

Interest in this year’s race was boosted by seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi.

The Italian proved a huge drawcard, with long lines for all signing sessions throughout the event.

Another added draw was the addition of a Formula 1 demonstration performed by last year’s world championship-winning team, Red Bull.

Liam Lawson drove an RB7 around Mount Panorama on two occasions on Saturday, sharing the second of those with the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro.

A total of 26 cars registered to compete in this year’s headline event, including eight Pro class entries.

“We would like to thank the fans for coming out to support our return to a Pro-Pro GT3 international event, our first in three years,” said Event Director Shane Rudzis.

“Campsites were sold out with over 2500 sites filled with fans across the weekend.