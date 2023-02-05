> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Bathurst 12 Hour

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 5th February, 2023 - 10:14pm

The Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour was won by the #75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG after late drama with a penalty for GruppeM Racing.

Click here to see this morning’s photos of the race start and yesterday’s gallery.

RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_P6A8612
20230205174430__05A3232
AC DZ7_9179 copy
JM_19685
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A0300
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A2743
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A6232
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A6388
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A6658
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A6878
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A7733
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A7773
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A0325
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A3513
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A7925
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8309
SC DZ7_9241 copy
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8729
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A9141
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A9555
SC DZ7_8751 copy
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A2542
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_P6A8504

