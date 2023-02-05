Bathurst Pro-Am win ‘redemption’ for Mostert

Victory in the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour Pro-Am class was “redemption” for Chaz Mostert after the disappointment of retiring from the event last year.

The Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II of Mostert, Fraser Ross, and Liam Talbot picked up the class win despite the former incurring a drive-through and the latter glancing the wall at Griffins Bend.

In last year’s event, Mostert had put the trio on outright pole, only for their race to come undone when mechanical issues forced them out.

This year’s victory is therefore all the sweeter for the trio.

“It was a lot of fun,” Mostert told Speedcafe.com.

“After last year, the boys did a fantastic job – we’d come here in the Pro-Am and going for outright to get the pole and then have some mechanical issues, just wasn’t our year.

“So coming back this year, was a real last-minute deal, but for us, we really wanted to get back together – a bit of redemption after last year.”

Talbot had started the car, maintaining sixth in the opening stages against a bevy of Pro class rivals.

“Really proud,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“Chaz did a great job on set-up – we all sort of had our feedback and we found a really good set-up.

“But full credit to Chaz for that, [he] created a really good racecar. Obviously, quali’d well too.

“I was nervous, excited. Couldn’t sleep the night before just anticipating the start,” he added of his role in the opening moments of the race.

“Really, really enjoyed that opening stint, that was very special and something I’ll remember for a long, long time.”

With Mostert bringing the car home, the middle shift was left to Ross.

“What a way to do it with some good mates,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“Racing all [last] year with Liam, come back with Chaz after last year had unfinished business. Nice to do it in Pro-Am.

“It’s been awesome having Chaz as part of the team and to get a result has been mega.

“It’s all come together really, really, really, really late – really late.”

The car was only wrapped on the Wednesday of race week after a late deal with Sportsbet locked it in.

“It’s been a massive team effort,” said Ross.

“All three of us have chipped in to get us here, which makes just makes it even more sweet.”

Ross applauded Mostert too, who was tasked with bringing the car home 10 seconds back from the sixth-placed Team WRT BMW M4 of Valentino Rossi.

“Didn’t look that great about the last stop out,” Mostert recalled.

“We looked like we were in a good runner-up position but, as this Mountain always does, it always throws a curveball at the last minute.

“I’m glad there was no Safety Car, I didn’t have much tyre left at the end.

“But full credit; Liam did an amazing stint, Fraser was on the money with the other pros.

“We fought hard all day, even with the little things – the wheel nut – and to fight come back from three laps down and get the Pro-Am [win] was pretty cool.”

They finished seventh overall, two laps down on the victorious #75 Mercedes but a lap and two places clear of nearest class rivals, the #777 Audi of Chris Mies, Ricardo Feller, and Yasser Shahin.

Triple Eight completed the Pro-Am podium with Jamie Whincup and Richie Stanaway joining Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the Boost Mobile Racing Mercedes.