Wraps come off 2023 Red Bull Formula 1 car

Red Bull has taken the wraps off its 2023 Formula 1 challenger via a showcase presentation in New York.

On the day when the RB19 was unveiled by Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and reserve Daniel Ricciardo, the reigning champions also confirmed a long-term strategic technical partnership with Ford.

The American automotive giant is to lend its technical expertise to Red Bull Powertrains over the next three years ahead of the launch of the new power unit era in 2026.

Until then, Red Bull maintains its relationship with Honda for its supply of Formula 1 power units.

Regulations for the coming year are largely stable, aside from some subtle changes to the floor and diffuser.

Even with the penalty that looms over it due to the Financial Regulations breach last season, Red Bull is expected to feature towards the front of the grid.

“It’s going to be an incredible season,” said team boss Christian Horner.

“Our rivals, for sure, have not stood still so we are expecting Ferrari to be competitive, Mercedes are going to be there, and there are other teams that could make some big progress as well.

“This time of year, it’s all a big unknown, so it’s a question of focusing on ourselves, on doing the best that we can.

“And then in Bahrain in a couple of weeks’ time, we’ll get to see everybody’s car and whether we have missed something, have we not.

“Then we set off on this 23-ace journey between March and November and there will be highs and lows along the way I’m sure.

“But we’re in a good place and looking to carry on that momentum from last year.”

Red Bull overcame a difficult start to overhaul Ferrari and ultimately dominate the 2022 Formula 1 season.

That saw Max Verstappen crowned world champion for the second successive year, while the team took its first title since 2014.

“Consistency is incredibly important and what we achieved last year, with 17 victories in 22 races, winning two of the three sprints, we hit a level we haven’t previously, and with both drivers delivering, it was a phenomenal performance,” Horner noted.

“We’re going to have to be at the top of our game this year because the drivers and teams we’re up against, they’re hugely competitive and skillful.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s been a good winter, a chance to recharge the batteries, get focused on the regulation changes for this year, some subtle changes with the car but everybody is ready to go racing again.”