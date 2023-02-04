Wraps come off 2023 Red Bull F1 car

Red Bull has taken the wraps off its 2023 Formula 1 challenger via a showcase presentation in New York.

On the day when the RB19 was unveiled by Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and reserve Daniel Ricciardo, the reigning champions also confirmed a long-term strategic technical partnership with Ford.

The American automotive giant is to lend its technical expertise to Red Bull Powertrains over the next three years ahead of the launch of the new power unit era in 2026.

More to follow