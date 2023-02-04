VIDEO: Ricciardo on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday 4th February, 2023 - 12:50pm
Daniel Ricciardo has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the most watched late-night show in the United States.
The West Australian’s spot came less than 24 hours before Red Bull Racing revealed its 2023 car, the RB19, and announced that it will be partnering with Ford from 2026.
