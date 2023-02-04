Van Gisbergen drives Gen3 Camaro Supercar in Bathurst F1 demo

Shane van Gisbergen has driven the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro around Bathurst as part a Red Bull F1 demonstration at the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The 2022 Supercars champion drove the Red Bull-stickered Gen3 Camaro prototype that has been used as a development mule for its 2023 homologation, having recently driven the car in its Chevrolet branding at Queensland Raceway.

He shared the track with Red Bull Racing Reserve Driver and fellow Kiwi, Liam Lawson, who was at the wheel of the 2011 Championship-winning RB7.

The lap times of the pair, who were being pursued by a helicopter, were approximately 2:22s around the 6.213km layout.

The publicity exercise took place that day after Ford announced that it is in partnership with the Red Bull Formula 1 team, with Ford-branded engines being fitted to its F1 cars from the 2026 season.