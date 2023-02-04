Six F1 power unit suppliers for 2026

The FIA has released a list of the manufacturers who have registered as Formula 1 power unit suppliers from 2026.

A total of six manufacturers have signed up, including four of the current crop and two newcomers.

Neither of the new names are a surprise, with Audi and Red Bull Ford added to the list at also includes Alpine, Ferrari, Honda, and Mercedes.

“The confirmation that there will be six Power Unit manufacturers competing in Formula 1 from 2026 is testament to the strength of the championship and the robust technical regulations that have been diligently created by the FIA in close collaboration with Formula 1 and the Power Unit manufacturers,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The Power Unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of Formula 1 more sustainable while maintaining the spectacular racing.

“I am grateful for the confidence of world-leading automotive manufacturers demonstrated by their commitment to Formula 1.”

Under the new regulations set to be introduced, the MGU-H component will be dropped in an effort to simplify and reduce the cost of the power units.

As part of the 2026 rules, three main pillars were included in the initial framework.

That included maintaining the spectacle with high-revving V6 internal combustion engines and an avoidance of “excessive performance differentiation to allow for improved raceability.”

There were also environmental considerations with fully sustainable fuel and close to 50 percent electrical power.

The final pillar was the financial sustainability of the regulations with a push to reduce overall costs while at the same time retaining the “cutting-edge technological showcase that is at the core of Formula 1.”

The new rules were voted through by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council last August.

Red Bull and Ford today announced an alliance that will see it and Scuderia AlphaTauri sport badged Red Bull Powertrains units when the new regulations come into force.

What that does for Honda as an F1 power unit supplier is therefore unclear.

The Japanese marque currently supplies both Red Bull operations.

Mercedes meanwhile has a relationship with Aston Martin, Williams, and McLaren, while Alpine has a supply from parent company Renault.

Audi will enter the sport for 2026 and supply its factory squad, currently branding Alfa Romeo, while Ferrari supplies the balance of the grid.