PHOTOS: Wild crash at Bathurst 12 Hour

The first day of the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour was marred by a massive shunt for the #52 MARC Cars entry, which appeared to suffer brake failure as it attempted to negotiate The Chase.

Coming off Conrod Straight into the The Chase with Kassulke at the wheel, the vehicle was launched into the air by the track kerbs, sending it flying over the track into the gravel trap where it came to rest on its roof.

A spectator was first in the scene with Kassulke cleared of serious injury after the incident, while the event organisers have erected additional fencing in the area ahead of today’s on-track action.

Images: C Black.