PHOTOS: Red Bull Bathurst F1 laps

Take a look at Liam Lawson as he took to Mount Panorama aboard a F1 world championship-winning Red Bull RB7.

The New Zealander was on track following Qualifying 1 at the Liqui Moly 12 Hour, completing a number of laps of the iconic venue.

Speaking to Speedcafe.com immediately after climbing from the car, he described the experience as both “daunting” and “crazy”.