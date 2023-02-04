> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Red Bull Bathurst F1 laps
Saturday 4th February, 2023 - 3:51pm
Take a look at Liam Lawson as he took to Mount Panorama aboard a F1 world championship-winning Red Bull RB7.
The New Zealander was on track following Qualifying 1 at the Liqui Moly 12 Hour, completing a number of laps of the iconic venue.
Speaking to Speedcafe.com immediately after climbing from the car, he described the experience as both “daunting” and “crazy”.
