New fencing erected after spectator intervention in Bathurst 12 Hour crash

The Mount Panorama circuit has erected new spectator fencing after one race fan ran to Keith Kassulke’s crashed car following a nasty incident at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The #52 MARC II appeared to suffer brake failure during Practice 4, the result of which was it cutting the left-hander at The Chase complex, launching off a ripple strip, and ultimately making heavy contact with the barriers at the end of the gravel trap.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, a spectator was first on scene, having jumped a small fence to enter the circuit and try to assist Kassulke before officials arrived.

The circuit has now taken the step of installing a temporary, six-foot cyclone fence in a bid to prevent unauthorised spectator access, imagery of which shows it is located adjacent to the smaller, permanent fencing.

However, it is understood that the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit remains compliant with the FIA’s licencing requirements.

Meanwhile, photographer access to The Chase has also been tightened overnight.

Bathurst 12 Hour’s media team has now issued an instruction to media covering the event, advising of new restrictions as to where accredited photographers may stand.

In this instance, it is believed that the change is due to photographers blocking a television camera, rather than a response to the Kassulke incident.

“As per a request from the Race Director, there has been a change made to the photo access map to the area between Turn 20 and 22 (The Chase, Drivers Right) effective immediately,” reads that instruction.

“This area is the area from Point 9 to the wall opening on drivers right up to and including the TV camera point.

“Please see the update to the photo map below:”

Photographers have also been reminded that shooting on the area to drivers’ right from Skyline through The Esses is now not accessible, nor is standing on the cliff edge allowed for safety reasons.