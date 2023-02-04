Mercedes saddled with extra weight for Bathurst 12 Hour

The Mercedes-AMGs have been saddled with extra weight for the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour in SRO’s pre-race BoP update.

The Three-Pointed Star locked out the front row courtesy of GruppeM Racing’s Maro Engel, who set a new qualifying record, and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney.

Now, however, the Mercedes-AMG GT3s have had 10kg added to their BoP ballast, while the sole Porsche in the field, which Matt Campbell put third on the grid, has copped an extra 5kg.

The Audis, the BMWs, and the Lamborghinis, on the other hand, have had 10kg removed from their BoP ballast.

There has also been a change to the minimum tyre pressure requirement.

Now, minimum hot tyre pressure is 1.85 bar for each tyre after eight continuous green laps in a stint, whereas the previous stipulation had been 1.40 bar for each tyre when leaving pit lane and on the starting grid.

Race start is scheduled for 05:45 local time/AEDT.