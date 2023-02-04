> Multimedia > Gallery
GALLERY: Saturday at Bathurst
Saturday 4th February, 2023 - 7:23pm
Saturday at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour saw the RB7 out on track with Liam Lawson behind the wheel for demonstrations, qualifying to set the grid for tomorrow’s race and GruppeM’s Maro Engel set the new practice lap record.
