GALLERY: Saturday at Bathurst

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 4th February, 2023 - 7:23pm

Saturday at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour saw the RB7 out on track with Liam Lawson behind the wheel for demonstrations, qualifying to set the grid for tomorrow’s race and GruppeM’s Maro Engel set the new practice lap record.

RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A3389
SC Z92_6203 copy
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_P6A7555
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8554
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8411
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A8363
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A7388
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A5110
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A6226
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A6626
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A6820
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A6849
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A6909
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A4980
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A4464
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A3975
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_P6A7017
SC DZ7_9103 copy
SC DZ7_9125 copy
SC DZ7_9130 copy 2
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A0715
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A1650
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A1945
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A2106
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A2225
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A2628
RGP-2023 LIQUI MOLY B12Hr-_05A2671

