Ford confirms Formula 1 return

Ford is to return to Formula 1 after what will be a 22-year absence.

The American motorsport giant has been lured back to F1 by not only the growing popularity of the series but also the development of the new hybrid power unit that will be rolled out in 2026.

Although there has been no official confirmation as yet with regard to the teams it will partner with, speculation has been rife that Red Bull is the most likely, with the team due to launch its 2023 challenger, the RB19, in New York on Friday.

Commenting on Ford’s return to F1, executive chair Bill Ford said: “This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company.

“Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability, and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages.”

Ford last competed in F1 in 2004 as Jaguar, only to withdraw and sell up to Red Bull.

The automotive powerhouse is the third most successful manufacturer in F1 history, winning 10 constructors’ championships and 13 drivers’ championships.

It returns at a time when F1 is building towards its new engine era in 2026.

Welcoming Ford back to Formula 1, CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said: “The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1.

“Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing and the automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world.

“Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1.

“We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing around F1’s iconic circuits from 2026.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes the decision to introduce a new power unit has now been firmly vindicated.

“There are few manufacturers who have such a celebrated motorsport history as Ford, so to see them coming back to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is excellent news,” said Ben Sulayem.

“It further underlines the success of the 2026 Power Unit Regulations that have at their heart a commitment to both sustainability and spectacle, and of course having more interest from the United States is important for the continued growth of the world’s top motorsport category.”