Ferrari completes F1 fire up

Ferrari has fired up its 2023 Formula 1 car for the first time as the countdown to the new campaign continues in earnest.

New team principal Fred Vasseur was on hand to listen to the Scuderia’s latest power unit at the team’s vehicle assembly area at its Maranello factory, along with vice-president Piero Ferrari and CEO Benedetto Vigna.

A Ferrari statement added: “The initial fire-up is always a very special moment for a Formula 1 team, the first time that the power unit is brought to life when fitted to the chassis after months of work and development from the respective departments.

“The noise from the V6 hybrid made itself heard for just under two minutes, followed by a round of applause from those present.”

The team is due to launch its car on Tuesday, February 14, with a shakedown almost certain to follow ahead of its debut for pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 23-25.