Ericsson sets fastest lap of IndyCar pre-season test

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 4th February, 2023 - 3:59pm
Marcus Ericsson

Last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner, Marcus Ericsson, has driven his Chip Ganassi Racing entry to the fastest lap of IndyCar’s pre-season Open Test at The Thermal Club.

The Swede achieved his time early on the second and final day of running at the Californian venue, punching out a 1:38.4223s just four laps into proceedings.

That lap time was almost a second faster than Colton Herta’s benchmark from the day prior and no one would beat it, although Christian Lundgaard got somewhat close when he set a 1:38.5682s in his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry.

Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport) was third-fastest in the day’s earlier session on a 1:38.7885s and then topped the latter session with a 1:38.8279s.

Callum Ilott was second-quickest in that hit-out and fourth on combined times on a 1:38.8404s in his Juncos Hollinger Racing car, the quickest of the Chevrolets for the test.

Marcus Armstrong (Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) rounded out the combined top five while Herta (Andretti Autosport Honda) was only 15th on the day, despite setting a 1:39.1047s.

The first event of the season is the Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 3-5 (local time).

Results: Day 2

Pos Num Driver C/E/T Session Fastest lap
1 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F Practice 3 1:38.4223
2 45 Christian Lundgaard D/H/F Practice 3 1:38.5682
3 27 Kyle Kirkwood D/H/F Practice 3 1:38.7885
4 77 Callum Ilott D/C/F Practice 4 1:38.8404
5 11 Marcus Armstrong D/H/F Practice 4 1:38.8409
6 12 Will Power D/C/F Practice 3 1:38.8702
7 10 Alex Palou D/H/F Practice 4 1:38.8718
8 3 Scott McLaughlin D/C/F Practice 3 1:38.9052
9 6 Felix Rosenqvist D/C/F Practice 3 1:38.9410
10 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F Practice 3 1:38.9762
11 60 Simon Pagenaud D/H/F Practice 4 1:38.9769
12 2 Josef Newgarden D/C/F Practice 3 1:39.0301
13 7 Alexander Rossi D/C/F Practice 3 1:39.0913
14 28 Romain Grosjean D/H/F Practice 3 1:39.0944
15 26 Colton Herta D/H/F Practice 4 1:39.1047
16 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F Practice 3 1:39.1486
17 18 David Malukas D/H/F Practice 4 1:39.3668
18 06 Helio Castroneves D/H/F Practice 3 1:39.3803
19 29 Devlin DeFrancesco D/H/F Practice 3 1:39.5308
20 30 Jack Harvey D/H/F Practice 3 1:39.6960
21 78 Agustin Canapino D/C/F Practice 4 1:39.7039
22 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F Practice 4 1:39.7432
23 21 Rinus VeeKay D/C/F Practice 3 1:39.8912
24 51 Sting Ray Robb D/H/F Practice 4 1:39.8983
25 14 Santino Ferrucci D/C/F Practice 3 1:39.9366
26 20 Conor Daly D/C/F Practice 3 1:40.1192
27 55 Benjamin Pedersen D/C/F Practice 4 1:40.1297

