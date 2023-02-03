VIDEO: The Thermal Club IndyCar onboard
Friday 3rd February, 2023 - 1:26pm
Ride onboard with Romain Grosjean during IndyCar’s very first day at The Thermal Club, which is hosting the pre-season Open Test.
17 Turns. 3.067 miles. 360 degrees.
Take it away, @RGrosjean.#INDYCAR // #ThermalClubTest // @FollowAndretti pic.twitter.com/TZ344fJlQv
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) February 3, 2023
