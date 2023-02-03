> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: The Thermal Club IndyCar onboard

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 3rd February, 2023 - 1:26pm

Ride onboard with Romain Grosjean during IndyCar’s very first day at The Thermal Club, which is hosting the pre-season Open Test.

